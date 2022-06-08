5 early signs of depression which require immediate diagnosis

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PSICOLOGA_DENISSEARIANN 5 early signs of depression

Depression cases are rising at an alarming rate in the world. People are facing depression problems because of their stressful life, loneliness, and sadness. Since everyone is hustling with day-to-day chores on a personal level and they do not have anyone to share their pain. With each passing day, the seriousness of this issue is also multiplying resulting in serious depression cases. According to the reports, 1 out of 15 people is a victim of depression. It mainly affects the person’s mood and they do not like things that they once used to enjoy. It takes a toll on a person's mental health. Its symptoms vary from mild to severe and chance drastically if not diagnosed soon.

Let’s have a look at the 5 early signs of depression

1. A person loses interest in day to day things

One of the early signs of depression is losing interest in things. It happens that one thing you are enjoying now and after a few days the same thing will irritate you. Your mood will also be affected because of this and you will start overthinking. In this case, you should immediately look out for medical help.

2. A person is not able to focus on things

The second most common sign of depression is losing focus on things. Focus is the most important thing which is needed in every work. People start to face the problem of brain fog and forget things related to their daily routine activities. This leads to a bigger problems and a person feels embarrassed in their social circle and professional surroundings.

3. A person starts having sleeping issues and appetite problems

Depression can be very disturbing for a person who goes through it. It not only irritates the person mentally. But, they also face problems with their sleep cycle. Either they sleep too little or too much. It changes their lifestyle completely and they become more irritable. Most people go through appetite loss as well, while some do overeating in depression.

4. It makes the person overthink a lot of times

A person goes through mood swings when depression hits them. They start having negative thoughts in their mind which lead to serious health problems. Sometimes overthinking is so dangerous that leads to suicidal thoughts and the person becomes guilty of their thoughts.

5. A person is unable to explain their feelings

It is observed that people who are suffering from depression often face problems in explaining their feelings. It is difficult for them to observe the changes. Sometimes they make a visit to the doctor for the diagnosis of pain and aches in their body. But, little did they know that these joint pains, bloating and backaches are the signs of early depression.

