Malaika Arora suggests three yoga asanas for better mental health | VIDEO

Actress Malaika Arora Khan is a fitness enthusiast and owns a yoga studio called Divayoga. The diva keeps reminding her followers to take care of themselves and exercise to keep themselves healthy and fit. The exercise helps a lot with body strength and flexibility. It also improves a person’s mental health and elevates mood. Therefore, it is necessary to follow a healthy lifestyle that helps us achieve better mental health. And Malaika Arora, believes the same. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress recently shared a video of herself demonstrating three yoga asanas that can help people deal with mental health problems.

Here are the 3 best yoga asanas for mental health

Adho Mukha Svanasana or the dog pose

This pose helps in stretching, strengthening, and flexibility of the body muscles. It is mainly done to improve the upper body of the person and prevent the problem of osteoporosis. This yoga asana leaves you rejuvenated and relaxed. It helps you get rid of anxiety and stress.

How to do it:

Step 1: Come on your fours. Take a position like a table where your back will be at the top and your hands and legs will be like the four legs of the table.

Step 2: Exhale and lift your hips, try to straighten your knees and elbows by forming a V shape.

Step 3:Your hands should be shoulder-width apart and your knees hip-width apart.

Step 4: Press your hands on the floor. Keep the neck lengthened and ears touching the inner arms.

Step 5: Look at your navel holding onto the dog position and take deep breaths.

Step 6: Exhale. Bend the knees, and return to the table pose.

Balasana or child resting pose

The Balasana pose helps the body in releasing the tension from the chest. It helps the person in getting a good sound sleep and gives the mind some relaxation. This pose also strengthens the spine and the back.

How to do it:

Step 1: kneel on the floor and sit on your buttocks. Your knees should be at your hip-width apart.

Step 2: Now bend forward and exhale. In this position inch the elbows forward.

Step 3: Hold the position for 2 minutes and after that try coming back to the relaxing position.

Sukhasana or easy pose

This asana helps a lot in mental relaxation and reduces stress and anxiety. It makes you attentive and helps you to concentrate on work. It strengthens the back muscles and improves body posture.

How to do it:

Step 1: Sit with your leg in the forward direction.

Step 2: Position each foot beneath the opposite knee or in a cross-legged position.

Step 3: Straighten your back, neck, and spine and place your hands on the knees with your palms down

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.)