Haryana: 4 workers dead, 24 injured after three-storey rice mill building collapses in Karnal

Karnal: Several rice mill workers feared being trapped under debris after a three-storeyed rice mill building collapsed in Haryana's Karnal district on Tuesday. According to reports, hundreds of workers used to sleep inside the building.

Speaking to media, DC Karnal Anish Yadav said a total of 24 people have been affected out of which 20 are injured and 4 are dead. Around 150 workers were inside the building when the incident took place. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

"Prima facie we found that the building had some defects. A committee will be formed to investigate the incident. Legal action will be taken against the rice mill owners," he added.

Meanwhile, several vehicles of the fire brigade and ambulance reached the spot and a rescue operation is currently underway. "No one is missing now, we have cross-checked the list of workers," Karnal SP Shashank Kumar.

(With inputs from Amit Bhatnagar)