Bihar: Refined oil godown catches fire in Patna City; fire brigades at spot | VIDEO

A massive fire broke out on Tuesday morning at a refined oil godown located in Mangal Talab near Patna City Chowk police station. The incident created chaos in the entire area. The flame of the fire was so strong that it engulfed an adjacent warehouse as well. As it was early in the morning, people woke to a scared scene and they started shouting from their houses after seeing a massive fire. They informed about this the Chowk police station.

Local people complain that the police reached the spot after more than half an hour. After reaching the spot, the police informed the fire brigade and 18 vehicles of the fire brigade reached to douse the fire.

Chowk police station in-charge Gaurishankar Gupta said that the reason for the fire has not been clear at the moment. He said that his first priority is to somehow control the fire.

In response to a question, he said that the extent of damage caused by the fire cannot be estimated at present. It is being told that this refine godown belonged to a person named Raju Kumar, which was completely destroyed by fire. But till now the fire has not been completely doused. A loftmak of the fire unit has also been brought toextinguish the flams.

(Report by Bitu Kumar)

