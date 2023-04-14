Haryana: Massive fire erupts at wheelchair manufacturing firm in Gurugram; company incurs huge loss

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Haryana: Massive fire erupts at wheelchair manufacturing firm in Gurugram

Gurugram fire: In a tragic incident, a massive fire erupted in a wheelchair manufacturing company in Haryana's Gurugram on Friday. According to reports, the cause of the incident is said to be a short circuit which occurred in Sector 4 of IMT Manesar.

A fire department official said that more than 100 employees were working at the company at the time of the incident. However, no casualties were reported as all of them had managed to come out safely.

Fire officer Narender Yadav said they received a call at 5.15 pm regarding the blaze at Forza Medi India Private Limited in IMT Manesar. The fire department team reached the spot and pressed 12 fire tenders into service which managed to douse off the flame after two-and-a-half hours of effort, the official said.

Company suffers huge loss

The fire spread rapidly from the ground floor to the first due to machinery and goods in the plant. The company has suffered a big loss in the incident, added Yadav.

