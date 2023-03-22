Gurugram: Woman duped of Rs 20 lakh by fraudsters posing as 'Mumbai cops'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The fraudsters told the woman that a parcel from her had been confiscated by Customs as it contained illegal items.

Gurugram: A woman in Gurugram was allegedly duped of Rs 20 lakh by fraudsters posing as police officers, said officials on Tuesday. The fraudsters first impersonated themselves as officials from a courier company and thereafter as a Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police.

Woman received call on March 3

The victim, who is a resident of Gurugram Sector 43, received a call on March 3 from someone claiming to be from a courier company. The fraudsters told the woman that a parcel from her had been confiscated by Customs as it contained illegal items. The caller also told the victim that her call would be transferred to Mumbai Police. The next callers claimed to be "Deputy Commissioner of Police Balsing Rajput" and "Inspector Ajay Bansal" from the Mumbai Police's cyber crimes unit. The fraudsters told the woman that her Aadhaar had been used in multiple "criminal transactions and money laundering cases" from her three "additional bank accounts" in Mumbai.

Fraudsters aksed woman to make transaction to validate her bank accounts

On being told that she did not have a bank account in Mumbai, the duo asked the victim to make a transaction to validate her accounts. "They asked me to transfer Rs 4,99,999 and said this is a secret code to start a financial investigation," the victim said in her police complaint. After transferring the money, the duo told the victim to transfer more money as "security deposit" to carry out an "inertia financial check". "I transferred Rs 20,37,194 in six transactions…," she alleged.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown persons under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the IT Act at Cyber Crime (East) police station on Monday. Further investigation is underway.

