Haryana: Police seize over 18 kg opium from truck

The Police found 20 packets of opium concealed in a cabin built on the roof.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal Hisar Published on: March 27, 2023 14:59 IST
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The driver of the truck however, managed to escape.

Hisar: The Haryana Police recovered over 18 kg of opium from a truck here in Hisar district, police said on Monday. The driver of the truck however, managed to escape.

According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Shakti Singh, the accused have been identified as Gyan Chand, a resident of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. “Chand had brought opium in his truck and was standing outside a factory. After seeing the police Chand ran away and managed to escape,” Singh said.

During checking of the truck, police found 20 packets of opium concealed in a cabin built on the roof. A case has been registered against under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sadar Hisar police station, the ASI added. Further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

