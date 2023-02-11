Haryana: 40-year-old woman set on fire during fight in Gurugram's Pataudi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Haryana: 40-year-old woman set on fire during fight in Gurugram

Haryana : A 40-year-old man was allegedly set on fire in Uncha Majra village in Pataudi area after during a tiff with her brotehr-in-law on Satuday.

Both the woman and her brother-in-law are being treated at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital for serious burns.

According to police, the accused, Hem Karan, set his brother's wife Kailash Devi on fire after pouring oil on her during a fight.

Both were rushed to a hospital with severe burns and were referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital from there.

Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said that an FIR of attempt to murder has been registered against Hem Karan at Pataudi Police Station and a probe is underway.

