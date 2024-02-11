Gujarat Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel suffers brain hemorrhage stroke, hospitalised

Follow us on Image Source : RAGHAVJI PATEL (X) Raghavji Patel suffered brain stroke in Jamnagar while attending a program.

Gujarat news: Gujarat's Minister of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Raghavji Patel was admitted to the hospital following a brain hemorrhage stroke. The doctors have said that the 65-year-old minister's condition is improving.

Patel suffered the brain stroke in Jamnagar while attending a program. Dr Sanjay Tilala, a neurosurgeon at Rajkot's Synergy Hospital said that Patel received primary treatment at a local hospital in Jamnagar before being referred to their facility.

Patel joined politics in 2012 and won his maiden assembly seat in the same year from Jamnagar-Gramya seat on Congress ticket. However, Patel joined BJP in 2017.

ALSO READ: PM addresses 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Gujarat', says 'Modi's guarantee means it will be fulfilled'