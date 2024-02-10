Gujarat: School bus bursts into flames in Valsad, children, teachers deboard in nick of time | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI School bus catches fire in Gujarat's Valsad

A school bus, carrying 30 school children and three teachers, burst into flames while en route Wilson Hills in Dharampur, Valsad in Gujarat, officials said on Saturday (February 10), while highlighting that no injuries were reported in the incident.

The incident occurred when the bus was bringing the school children and teachers from Silvassa for a picnic. The students and teachers deboarded the bus in the nick of time.

“No injuries reported as all the occupants had deboarded the bus before incident,” the officials said.

Further information into the matter is awaited.

(With ANI inputs)