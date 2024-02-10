Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI/TWITTER PM Modi addresses 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Gujarat', says 'Modi's guarantee means it will be fulfilled'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Gujarat' programme via video conferencing on Saturday. He was addressing the inauguration of the houses built under the PM Awas Yojna (PMAY) scheme.

Addressing the public, he said, "Just last month, I had the opportunity to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat have been completed. This time you organized it wonderfully."

PM Modi says, "For any poor, his own house is the guarantee of his bright future. But with time families are increasing, hence the need for new houses is also increasing. It is the effort of our government that everyone should have a permanent roof and their own house."

He further said, "When such things happen, then only the country says- Modi's guarantee means the guarantee will be fulfilled."

ALSO READ | 'I want to secure the future of coming generation before leaving': PM Modi

ALSO READ | Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi in Parliament, discusses state issues