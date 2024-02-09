PM Modi stresses on finance management, says 'want to secure future of coming generation before leaving'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised his commitment to securing a prosperous future for the upcoming generation before concluding his tenure. Speaking on the importance of responsible governance, he expressed his aversion to political manoeuvres aimed solely at garnering a few extra votes, emphasizing instead the significance of prudent financial management in decision-making processes.

Addressing the Times Global Business Summit in New Delhi, the Prime Minister voiced concerns over certain political parties' approaches towards electricity, cautioning that their policies could potentially jeopardize the country's electricity system. He also underscored his divergent approach, advocating for a strategy that prioritises sustainability and long-term stability in the energy sector.

What PM said on economic growth?

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi stressed the necessity of fostering an environment conducive to economic growth while ensuring the prudent allocation of resources. He reiterated his administration's unwavering commitment to steering the country towards a path of prosperity and sustainability, grounded in sound fiscal policies and forward-thinking governance.

Chose 'rashtraneeti' over 'rajneeti': PM

Speaking further, PM Modi said his government could have brought a 'White Paper' on the economy in 2014 itself when it came to power but he chose 'rashtraneeti' over 'rajneeti' as he did not want to shake the country's confidence. He said that bringing the White Paper in 2014 would have suited him politically. "Rajniti' tells me to do that but 'Rashtraneeti' does not allow me to do that and, therefore, I chose 'rashtraneeti' over 'rajneeti'. And when the situation has become strong in 10 years and we can sustain any assault, then I thought I should tell the truth to the people and that is why I released the White Paper in Parliament," he said. "When you look at it, you will know where we were and from what situation we have risen and reached here. Now you are seeing the new height of development," the PM added.

On Thursday, February 8, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a 'White Paper' in Parliament, tearing into Congress-led UPA rule. She also said that it had turned the Indian economy into a non-performing one through indiscriminate revenue expenditure, off budget borrowings and pile of bad debts at banks.

PM stresses India's successes on global stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted a pivotal juncture in India's developmental trajectory, noting that the current conditions are highly favourable for progress. He emphasized the newfound positive sentiment surrounding India's capabilities and successes on the global stage, a sentiment that was not present in the past.

Reaffirming India's status as a welfare state, the Prime Minister underscored the government's unwavering commitment to enhancing the well-being of its citizens. He stressed that the administration's top priority remains ensuring that the day-to-day lives of ordinary individuals are made easier and that there is a tangible improvement in their overall quality of life.

