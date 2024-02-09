Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi in Parliament, discusses state issues

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Andhra CM Reddy meets PM Modi in Parliament, discuss state issues

YS Jaganmohan Reddy met PM Modi in Parliament on Friday and sought special category status for the state, party sources said.The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also tweeted about the meeting between Jagan and Modi.

Reddy, who swept the 2019 state polls riding on the issue of special category status, has held several meetings with the prime minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue in the past.

With the Congress gaining ground in Andhra Pradesh and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) likely to tie up with the BJP, sources said Reddy has rushed to the national capital to make a last-ditch effort.

"Andhra CM met the prime minister in Parliament complex and discussed pending projects and demands, including special category status to Andhra Pradesh," the sources added.

The special category status is one of the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, which led to the formation of Telangana in June 2014.

The visit comes a day after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi late on Wednesday night (February 7).

In what he called his 'final speech' in Parliament on Monday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, Galla Jayadev announced his decision to 'step away from politics' while he reserved special praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lauding his leadership in the last 10 years.

TDP who was earlier a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), went out of the bloc in the year 2018.