IRCTC: How to take print out of e-tickets

Train ticket booking through the new IRCTC e-ticketing website, www.irctc.co.in, is quite easy as relatively compared to the older version of the website. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers the facility of train ticket booking, tatkal train ticket booking, cancellation of e-tickets and counter tickets, booking of various tour packages managed by IRCTC Tourism, hotels, flight, etc.

Check the detailed procedure to print IRCTC train e-ticket using the official website www.irctc.co.in.

How to print IRCTC train e-ticket

1. Log on to the IRCTC e-ticketing website www.irctc.co.in by providing the correct username and password.

2. Go to ‘My Transactions’ and click on ‘Booked Ticket History’ link on the main menu bar.

3. All the booked tickets will be displayed. Select the ticket which is to be printed.

4. Click on print e-ticket, your ticket will be displayed on screen.

5. Print your ticket for future reference.

How to get IRCTC train e-ticket via SMS

1. Go to new in messaging app on your phone.

2. Write SMS PNR in the message.

3. Send to 139 or call 139.

4. You will recive a detailed tickect information SMS from IRCTC .

How to check Verification of the ticket:

Passenger will receive an Electronic Reservation Slip - printed in standard stationery/VRM/SMS sent by IRCTC along with the original ID of one of the passenger traveling on a PNR. By presenting the PNR number a passenger can check the verification, status and timing of the train.