Image Source : FILE Top 10 most followed Indian politicians on Twitter

The last decade has seen social media take the center-stage in our lives. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram are the ones standing out in otherwise complex and widespread social media market.

And it's not just us!

The world leaders have been actively using social media to convey their messages bypassing the mainstream media altogether. From US Prez Donald Trump announcing his policy decisions to Pakistan PM Imran Khan giving public advice to the captain of his cricket team ahead of a world cup match against India, social media is increasingly becoming the one stop solution to 'Know-it-all'.

This increase in use of social media can also be seen in the top tier of Indian leadership.

Here is the list of the 10 most followed Indian politicians on Twitter.