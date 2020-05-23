Domestic flight passengers from Maharashtra, Delhi other states to Karnataka to stay in 7-day quarantine

Image Source : AP A security officer walks past newly placed markings to maintain social distancing at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, India.

Domestic flight passengers coming from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh will have to undergo 7-day institutional quarantine which will be followed by home quarantine, informed Praveen Sood, Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP). This comes after the Aviation Ministry decided to resume domestic flight operations from May 25 (Monday) onwards.

Earlier in the day, the J&K government also informed that all passengers coming to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) by train or domestic flights will be kept in institutional quarantine for 14 days and will be tested for coronavirus using RTPCR test. If tested negative they will be sent home otherwise to a hospital. This came under the UT protocol folllowing the Disaster Management Act.

Meanwhile, in a surprise move, the Karnataka government exempted all factories from labour law provisions on working hours on weekly and daily basis for three months till August 21.

"All the factories registered under the Factories Act, 1948 shall be exempted from the provisions of Section 51 (weekly hours) and Section 54 (daily hours) with effect from May 22 to August 21, 2020," said Labour Under Secretary K. Shivalingaiah in an order.

The exemption order, however, mandates that no adult worker shall be allowed or required to work in a factory for more than 10 hours in a day and 60 hours in a week.

"Provisions of Section 59 pertaining to overtime wages shall continue to be applicable without any change," said the order. The order was issued under Section 5 of Factories Act, 1948.

