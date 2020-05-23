Delhi Red Zones: 14 new containment zones added; total goes up to 92

Image Source : PIXABAY Delhi Red Zones: 13 new containment zones added. Total number goes up to 92

The number of containment zones in Delhi has risen to 92 as 14 more red zones were added on Friday. This increase in COVID-19 red zones is due to the spike of cases that has been seen in the national capital. Delhi has had over 2,200 coronavirus cases in the last four days.

So far, 34 zones have been de-contained, government data shared on Friday morning said. It talked of 79 containment zones, which late Friday jumped to 92.

Six new zones were declared in South West district, and five in North district, the data said.

East and North districts have the highest 17 zones each.

The South district has 16 red zones. East and West districts have one zone each.

The South West district has 10 red zones while North West and Central districts have eight zones each.

The North East district has five zones while Shadhara district has six zones.

Three red zones are in the New Delhi district.

As of Friday, Delhi had a total of 12,319 corona cases, with 208 deaths.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage