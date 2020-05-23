Coronavirus test, 14-day quarantine for people travelling to J&K by trains, flights

Image Source : AP Passengers who arrived by the first special train from New Delhi after train services were partially resumed wait for transport to a quarantine center outside railway station in Jammu.

All passengers coming to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) by train or airlines will be kept in institutional quarantine for 14 days and will be tested for coronavirus using RTPCR test. If tested negative they will be sent home otherwise to a hospital. This is the UT protocol under the Disaster Management Act, the J&K government informed.

On Friday, 40 more people tested positive on Friday in J&K as the total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 1489 in the union territory. A statement issued by the information and public relations department today said 40 more tested positive in J&K today, 7 in Jammu division and 33 in Kashmir division.

So far, 20 patients of COVID-19 have died while 720 have recovered completely in J&K. The number of positive cases is now 749 out of which 603 are in Kashmir division and 146 are in Jammu division.

(With inputs from IANS)

