Image Source : FILE Covifor: All you need to know about Hetero's COVID-19 treatment drug

Another COVID-19 medicine has hit the market. Drugmaker Hetero on Sunday announced that it had gotten the DGCI nod to launch an antiviral Remdesivir for treatment of COVID-19. The new drug, which is being termed as Covifor, is the second such drug to enter the Indian market after Fabiflu by Glenmark, which came a day earlier.

Research and trials for drugs and vaccines that could help in containing and curing coronavirus have been going on at an unprecedented level. Worldwide initiatives have been taken to find a cure for the virus that has infected over 9 million people worldwide and killed over 4.7 lakh.

So what do we know about Covifor

The drug will be available in 100 mg injectable form which has to be administered intravenously in a hospital setting under the supervision of a healthcare professional. It is not a drug you can take at home.

The company is sure about enough stock to cater to the present needs of the medicine.

Hetro has confirmed that Covifor would cost between 5,000 to 6,000 per dose.

The COVID-19 treatment by Covifor will cost not more than 30,000 per patient. Six dozes of the medicine will be given in this timeframe.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage