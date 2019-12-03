Sudha Murthy and Shashi Tharoor to grace the Penguin Annual Lecture happening on December 11

At the upcoming Penguin Annual Lecture, be prepared to be regaled to a captivating conversation between this year's speaker, acclaimed author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, and well-known politician, author and master of words Shashi Tharoor. Murty will be delivering the lecture on the topic 'Storytelling and Social Change' on December 11 at The Imperial Hotel, Delhi.

For the first time, Penguin Random House India has conceptualized a special segment where two emminent personalities engage in a riveting dialogue about literature's influence in driving social change. This engaging discussion will be through the lens of Murty's philanthropic work and will focus on the inspiration that drives her altruistic passion and her many life experiences, both as humanitarian and a leading woman writer.

Commenting on being a part of this special segment, Tharoor said: "I'm looking forward to being in conversation with the always delightful, wise and humane Sudha Murty."

Entry to the event is free with mandatory registration at http://bit.ly/2O9IFns.

Inputs from IANS.