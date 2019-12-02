The third edition of Military Literature Festival (MLF) to begin from December 13

Hair-raising feats by military horse riders and amateur 4x4 off-roaders on Sunday set the heart-pounding on the final day of the military carnival that awed audiences in the run-up to the third Military Literature Festival (MLF), which is set to commence here on December 13. Scintillating rider-horse coordination during the Equitation Tattoo set the pulse racing at the Rajendra Park grounds here.

The demonstration of horsemanship skills by the Indian Army, the Punjab Armed Police and young riders of Western Command Equestrian Node evoked excitement in the stands, with the joint army contingent led by Naib Subedar Kamal Singh getting a standing ovation. Chief of Staff of Western Command, Lt Gen Gurpal Singh Sangha, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The three-day MLF would facilitate panoramic view of the diverse martial and cultural ethos of gallant defence forces, besides providing a forum for the liberal and inclusive expression of literary thoughts, views and reflections on issues of national and regional significance.

The MLF, a joint initiative of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Governor V.P. Singh Badnore in collaboration with the Western Command, has steadily earned brand presence in the region by successfully promoting core military ethos of camaraderie, valour, leadership and integrity amongst youngsters.

Over 65,000 visitors witnessed the lit fest last year, registering 500 per cent increase in attendance