Holi 2023: How different Indian states celebrate the festival of colours

Holi 2023: The Hindu festival of colours, Holi, will soon be upon us. As the diverse nation is home to rich cultures, different Holi celebration customs are enjoyed throughout India. The festival of Holi this year will be celebrated on March 8, with Holika Dahan marking the start of the celebrations on March 7, 2023.

As per the Hindu calendar, Holi is celebrated in the month of Phalgun, which typically falls between the months of February and March. On this day, people play with colours, water, and flowers. People wear gulal on each other and seek blessings from their elders. They also spend time with their friends and family and indulge in specialties such as gujiya, thandai, and various delicacies.

Here is how the Holi celebration, also known as the festival of colours, is observed in several Indian states.

Lathmar Holi in Uttar Pradesh:

The most painful Holi celebration in India is celebrated in the cities of Barsana, Mathura, and Vrindavan. As the name suggests, women jokingly hit men with laathis (sticks). Men use a dhal (shield) to defend themselves. A song named "Gori tu lath maar," starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, takes inspiration from this custom.

Royal Holi in Rajasthan:

The Mewar royal family is in charge of organising this festival. A parade is held with royal horses and bands in traditional garb. An image of Holika is burned while a customary bonfire is started.

Holla Mohalla in Punjab:

Anandpur Sahib hosts this three-day Sikh celebration. On this day, mock combat is conducted, and then there are poetry and music contests.

Kumaoni Holi in Uttarakhand:

The festival of colours in Kumaon emphasises music over colour and is celebrated by the people with immense joy and dance.

Shigmo in Goa:

Holi is a hugely celebrated festival where people dance wildly to traditional music and beats while having fun with colours.

Rang Panchami in Maharashtra:

During this event, people in Maharashtra light a firewood pyre to represent the triumph of good over evil following the next day's playing with colours and water.

Manjal Kuli in Kerala:

Contrary to the northern states, people in the South celebrate Holi extremely differently. Manjal Kuli is celebrated by the Kudumbi and Konkani people. It is more calm and occurs at temples where villagers celebrate Holi with folk songs and turmeric-based watercolours.