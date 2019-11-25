'International Gita Mahotsav', Kurukshetra: The perfect weekend getaway you've been waiting for

The International Gita Mahotsav which will be held from November 23 to December 10 this year in Kurukshetra in Haryana, has already begun and now is the time to pack your bags and go! It is a perfect opportunity for people living in Delhi NCR to enjoy a weekend full of culture, fun and festivity. The annual festival is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Bhagavad Gita, the spiritual book of the Hindus- written in the third person, narrated by Sanjaya to King Dhritarashtra as it transpired between Sri Krishna and Arjuna. The birth anniversary is celebrated on the Shukla Ekadashi, 11th day of the waxing moon of Margashirsha month of the Hindu calendar.

During the festival, many programmes, including arts, crafts, culture, heritage and spirituality, will be organised.

A Sampuran Gita Paath and Gita Yajna, the inauguration of an exhibition and state pavilion as well as international Gita seminar will be conducted on the 3rd of December.

Famous artist Daler Mehndi will give a Bhajan Sandhya performance at the Gita Mahotsav which will be preceded by Gita Paath Cultural programme by the Kurukshetra University.

Joint performances by national and international artists and craftsmen will be held in a craft fair that will be held along the Gita Mahotsav on the banks of Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, a government spokesperson said.

Throughout the Mahotsav, various activities like fun fair, Bhajan Sandhya, wall painting competition will be organised. The magic show of magician Emperor Shakar will take place from December 1 to 10.

