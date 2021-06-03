Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRIMEVIDEOIN The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni's web series, Where & How to Watch Online, HD Download

Finally, The Family Man 2 is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 4. After a long wait of almost two years, the show is back with Manoj Bajpayee returning as Srikant Tiwari, juggling between his duties as a family man and as the servant of the country. This time, he has a bigger challenge with Samantha Akkineni as Raji in the picture as the suicide bomber. Will Srikant Tiwari be able to stop Raji? Will he be able to keep hiding his truth from his wife and children? All these questions will be answered as The Family Man 2 hits the internet on Friday. Created, directed and produced by Raj and DK, the show has been one of the most anticipated web series since 2019.

If you're interested to watch The Family Man 2, here's everything about Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni's web series curated just for you! From where to watch online to HD download, know about the series here.

What is The Family Man 2 Release Date?

June 4, 2021

Who is the Director of The Family Man 2?

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K (Raj and DK)

Where can I watch The Family Man 2?

The Family Man 2 web series is releasing online on the video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on June 4 in over 240 countries and territories. One can buy the OTT platforms subscription and watch Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer web show here. The subscription is available at Rs 999 for a year. You can also get a 3-month plan at Rs 329.

Where to download The Family Man 2?

You can download The Family Man 2 web series from the paid subscription of Amazon Prime Video in HD to watch offline after it is made available on the platform on June 4.

The Family Man 2: Controversy

Soon after the release of the trailer of The Family Man 2, people in the South started questioning the portrayal of Tamilians in the show. The trailer angered people for portraying Tamilians as 'terrorists'. which led to a demand for a ban on the series. On May 24, the Government of Tamil Nadu wrote to the Union government seeking immediate action either to stop or ban the show. The family man 2 features South superstar Samantha Akkineni as an antagonist named Raji. She plays a suicide bomber. The actress has also been accused of promoting 'anti-Tamil' show.

Mano Thangaraj, Information Technology Minister of Tamil Nadu, in his letter to Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, said, "the web series (due to release in June 2021) not only hurt the sentiments of Eelam Tamils but also the feelings of the people of Tamil Nadu and if allowed to broadcast, it would be prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony in the State".[85] Several other Tamil Nadu political leaders, including Seeman and Vaiko condemned the series, stating that, the series depicts Tamilians as terrorists and demanded a PAN India ban."

Later, the show's director duo Raj and DK issued a statement saying, "Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people."

Who is the producer of The Family Man 2?

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K (Raj and DK)

What is the star cast of The Family Man 2?

Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and Seema Biswas, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal

How Can I See The Family Man 2 Trailer?

You can watch The Family Man 2 trailer on the official YouTube channel called Prime Video. You can also watch it here-

The Family Man 2 Teaser

