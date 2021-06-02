ShameonYouSamantha trends as Twitter users slam actress ahead of The Family Man 2's release

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA AKKINENI #ShameonYouSamantha trends as Tweeple slam actress ahead of The Family Man 2's release

The second season of the action spy thriller The Family Man has been facing continuous backlash on social media after the release of its trailer. A set of people have been demanding the ban on the show for portraying Tamils in a negative light. Ahead of the release of the series on June 4, #ShameonYouSamantha has started trending on micro-blogging site Twitter once again.

Actress Samantha Akkineni is being criticized for essaying the role of a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel named Raaji in the series. Users have taken offense to a scene which talks of a coalition between 'ISI and rebels'. However, another section of fans wants people to watch the series first and then decide if the show is against Tamils.

Last week, the Tamil Nadu government had placed a request to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to either stop or ban the release of the show’s second season. In a letter to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar, Tamil Nadu IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj said the trailer presented Tamilians in a “highly objectionable manner”.

In a statement the makers, Nidimoru and DK said they respect the sentiments of the Tamil people and stressed that assumptions should not be made based on the trailer. They insisted that they have presented a "sensitive, balanced, and riveting story", which they are hopeful the audience will appreciate.

"We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story – much like we did in season one of the show. "We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you''ll appreciate it once you watch it," they added.

The web series will witness Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari pitted against a new and powerful adversary, Raaji, played by South star Samantha Akkineni.

Watch the trailer here: