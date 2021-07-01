Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TANISHAAMUKERJI Tanishaa Mukerji makes digital debut with "Life Is Short"

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji enters the digital space with the short film "Life Is Short". She took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to share a poster of the film that is released digitally.

She wrote in the caption: "Suicide is its own pandemic & now in these covidtimes mental health is a very relevant issue! My short film in which I make my digital debut #lifeisshort directed by @vikramrazdan I play a delusional diva actress where This issue has been tackled It's very close to my heart & I hope you will all subscribe to @biiggbangmedia @ 11rs a year and watch it!"

Directed by Vikram Razdan, Tanishaa plays the role of Debika, a schizophrenic superstar who has a dark and delusional character sketch.

"Life Is Short" has been screened at NFDC Film Bazaar and New Jersey Indian & International Film Festival (NJIIFF).

Kajol's younger sister Tanishaa has worked in films like "Neal n Nikki", "Sarkar" and "Sarkar Raaj" among others. She was also a contestant in "Big Boss 7" and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7".