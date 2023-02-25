Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor Ribbhu Mehra ties the knot with Kirtida Mistry; see first photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIBBHUMEHRA Actor Ribbhu Mehra ties the knot with Kirtida Mistry

Television actors Kirtida Mistry and Ribbhu Mehra, who appeared in the serial 'Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai,' exchanged vows on February 23. Their Roka ceremony took place in May, last year. The lovebirds celebrated their union in Ribbhu's hometown of Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Their wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family members. Now, the couple's dreamy wedding pictures are out.

On Saturday, the couple shared a joint Instagram post featuring the first photos from their wedding and wrote, "Mr and Mrs Mehra. Special thanks to my beautiful sister Ruchi Sharma who made this wedding a dream wedding for us. Thanking all our family members, friends, brothers and sisters for making it a beautiful 3 day festival for us."

The pictures look absolutely stunning. With her beige lehenga, Kirtida looks gorgeous as the bride. On the special occasion, Ribbhu chose a well-tailored sherwani in a similar colour that perfectly complimented his bride.

Meanwhile, apart from family and close friends, actresses Charu Asopa and Amrin Chakkiwala also joined in the wedding festivities.

Speaking to Etimes, Ribbhu Mehra spoke about the union. He said, "It was like a three-day festival, where the entire family came together to celebrate the wedding ceremonies and create some beautiful memories. The USP for me was my mother, father, and sister performing for us at our sangeet. It was an emotional moment.

"Another special moment was Kirti’s entry on our wedding day when she pleasantly surprised me with her dance, and I joined in," he signs off.

For the unversed, actor Ribbhu Mehra is also known for his roles in Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Kumkum Bhagya and others.

