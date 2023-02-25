Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding costed THIS whooping amount; influencer breaks it down

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTHMALHOTRA DYK how much Sidharth-Kiara's wedding costed? Find out

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are the biggest newsmakers in the entertainment world in February 2023. The lovebirds exchanged vows on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple's first wedding photos ended up becoming India's most-liked Instagram post. But do you know how much the couple spent on their big fat wedding? Let us break that down for you.

There is always a buzz about celebrity weddings and the costs associated with them. While fans were wondering about the cost of Sid-Kiara's wedding, an Instagram influencer recently uploaded a reel in which he estimated the expenses incurred based on the rate card on the opulent Suryagarh Palace's website.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Here’s a cost breakdown of a wedding as grand as #sidkiara ‘s. Please Note- The figures in this reel are indicative and could differ basis the grandeur one plans it at. The costs mentioned are bare minimum and basis our understanding."

The couple reserved 83 rooms for their 150 guests. An average room costs Rs 30,000. For two days, the meal was Rs 5000 per plate. Each gift given to a guest typically costs Rs 10,000. The influencer estimates that the overall cost of this fairy-tale wedding will be close to Rs 2 crore 14 lakh, and 80 thousand. However, it was only an estimate.

As soon as he shared the video, people flocked to the comment section and expressed that their wedding would have cost a lot more that the amount the influencer estimated.

Meanwhile, apart from the wedding at Suryagarh, the couple also hosted two receptions, one in Delhi and one in Mumbai. The Delhi reception was an intimate affair for family and close friends. On the other hand, the Mumbai reception was graced by the who's who of Bollywood.

