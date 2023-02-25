Kashmera Shah passionately kisses Krushna Abhishek as he attempts to get her away from paparazzi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KASHMERASHAH Kashmera Shah passionately kisses Krushna Abhishek

Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek attended the Bigg Boss success party on Friday, which was hosted by the show's producers. The party was attended by several Bigg Boss contestants, and it was a star-studded evening. Kashmera walked in wearing a white and black top and a black skirt. She struck a few poses for the photographers before Krushna stopped her.

Kashmera appeared to be having a wonderful time at the party; she was seen striking various poses for the cameras. Soon after, Krushna could be seen attempting to pull her back into the party area. But Kashmera wasn't in the mood to go inside, so she pulled Krushna out and started giving him passionate kisses. First, Krushna appeared a little hesitant, but he could not stop smiling.

Soon, Bigg Boss 16 second runner-up Priyanka Chahar Choudhary joined the couple while they were getting all mushy. Priyanka received a kiss on the cheek from Kashmera. Priyanka addressed the paparazzi and remarked, "Aren't they cuties, I love you both." referring to Krushna and Kashmera.

Meanwhile, during Bigg Boss 16, the power couple launched their show Bigg Buzz, in which they were seen interacting and playing games with the evicted and previous season's Bigg Boss contestants. The show aired on Voot and received massive love.

Following the party, Kashmera talked to the media about the controversy surrounding Rakhi Sawant's marriage. She said, "I have just returned from America. Rakhi ke saath mai khadi hu. Aadil Ki baand baja dungi. How dare he? (I am with Rakhi. I will see to it now)." For those who are unaware, Rakhi Sawant's marriage to Adil Khan Durrani is making headlines on the internet after she made various accusations against him, and Adil is currently in police custody.

