Ranbir Kapoor clarifies his intent to be part of Pakistani films, claims his comment was 'misconstrued'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANBIRKAPOORFC Ranbir Kapoor clarifies his remark on Pakistani films

Ranbir Kapoor has responded to the controversy surrounding his statement about his willingness to work in a Pakistani film. He clarified his comments at a promotional event for his upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, saying that his statement was misunderstood and he did not want it to be controversial in any way.

Last year in December, Ranbir attended the Red Sea International Film Festival, where he was asked by a Pakistani filmmaker if he would be open to acting in a production set elsewhere. Ranbir had responded positively, saying that there are no boundaries for artists, especially for arts, and that he would love to work in a Pakistani film if there was a good subject.

However, Ranbir explained that his statement was misconstrued and that he did not want it to be controversial. He added that films are films and art is art, and that he has previously worked with Fawad Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Ranbir also shared that he knows several artists from Pakistan, including Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam, who have contributed to Hindi cinema.

Ranbir emphasized the importance of respecting art while acknowledging that it is not bigger than one's country. He added that anyone who is not on good terms with their country, their first priority will always be their country.

Ranbir's next project is Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where he will be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. The movie is produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T-Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Apart from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir also has Animal in the pipeline, where he will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.

Also read: Kashmera Shah passionately kisses Krushna Abhishek as he attempts to get her away from paparazzi | WATCH

Also read: When Waheeda Rehman faced stone pelting after Teesri Kasam shoot; actress calls it ‘dangerous’

Latest Entertainment News