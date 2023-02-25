When Waheeda Rehman faced stone pelting after Teesri Kasam shoot; actress calls it ‘dangerous’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WAHEEDAREHMAN When Waheeda Rehman faced stone pelting

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman recently graced Arbaaz Khan's chat show The Invincibles and shared an incident when she had to go through a stone-pelting scenario. She discussed her frightening encounter with some fans during the Teesri Kasam shoot in a Madhya Pradesh town. She recalled the day when Raj Kapoor refused to let fans meet Waheeda and they were attacked with stones in their train compartment. Waheeda described how Raj Kapoor became extremely irate when these fans went crazy and began storming their train.

During the show, Arbaaz quizzed Waheeda about the incident with the fans during the Teesri Kasam Shoot. The veteran actor said, "Jis din hum ja rahe the, train se hi jaana aana tha uss waqt, ek compartment me Raj ji aur unke dost, ek me mai, meri sister aur meri hairdresser. Gari shuru hui phir ruk gayi. Parda khol ke hum jhaak rahe the toh bohot sare public jama ho gayi thi. (The day we were returning home by train, while I was with my sister and hairdresser in one compartment, Raj Kapoor and his friend were in another one. Suddently, our train was stopped by somewhere and we saw that there were group of fans who wanted to meet Raj and me).

She added, "Usme se kisi ladke ne kaha, ‘Sir, hum aapko dekhna chahte hai, aapke log ne hume bohot tang kia. Idhar Shooting Udhar bhejte the hum cycle chla kar thak gye abhi hum aapse milna chah rahe hai. (One boy said, ‘Sir, we want to meet you, your people have really troubled us. They misled us by directing us to the incorrect shooting locations, and we became tired of cycling. We want to meet you now.’)."

While Raj Kapoor was greeting admirers with namaste and shaking hands, they demanded to see Waheeda Rehman, but Raj refused, stating that since she's a woman, you cannot meet her. The actress then pleaded with Raj Kapoor to let it go, but he refused. They began throwing stones at the train cabin because they were so enraged. Waheeda was instructed to enter Raj's compartment by Raj's friend. She stated that Raj was as red as a tomato, which made them terrified of him. The three held his hands and legs to prevent him from moving.

The veteran actor further disclosed that Raj Kapoor's friend ultimately took over the scenario by firing shots from his revolver into the air. It scared the fans away. Later, everyone was shocked to find out that not only their compartments in the train but the entire train's windows were damaged by angry fans who could not meet Waheeda.

