RRR beats Top Gun Maverick, wins big at Hollywood Critics Association awards; SS Rajamouli REACTS

SS Rajamouli's RRR continues to roar on the international stage. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR bagged four awards at Friday night's Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. After winning the Critics' Choice and Golden Globes, Rajamouli's magnum opus beat Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the HCA Film Awards. It took home Best Action Film, Best International Feature, Best Original song and Best Stunts trophies for the action epic.

In his acceptance speech, Rajamouli thanked his entire team. Rajamouli said, “A big thank you to all the members of the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) who thought RRR had the best stunts. Thanks, alot. I must first thank my choreographer who has put in lots of effort to execute all the stunts. Juji [stunt master] helped them with some of the climax action sequences. And, to all the other choreographers who worked really hard and came to India and understood our vision. They changed their working style to suit our working style and delivered what we had today."

The filmmaker also revealed that the majority of the stunts were performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan. He added, "In the innumerable action shots in the whole film, there were hardly 2-3 shots where we used body doubles. The actors performed each and every stunt. They are wonderful guys. It is the combined effort of the whole team. I thank my whole team for this. We have put in 320 days of hard work to make this film, most of which were taken by the stunts. And, this recognition means alot not just to me and my film but to the Indian film industry. Hope, we have these wings to fly further."

The video was shared by the official account of RRR on Twitter which read, "Here's SS Rajamouli's acceptance speech of #HCAcritics award for Best Stunts. Congratulations to our entire team."

RRR superstar Ram Charan was also present at the Awards ceremony and even presented an award.

About RRR

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film. This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

