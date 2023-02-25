Ayushmann Khurranna was 'desperate' for Vicky Donor; Juhi Chaturvedi claims

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNKHURRANNA Ayushmann Khurranna was 'desperate' for Vicky Donor

Ayushmann Khurranna-starrer Vicky Donor, which was his debut film, became a breakthrough hit. He portrayed the role of a sperm donor in the movie, and his performance astounded everyone. He garnered the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for the 2012 release. Vicky Donor garnered critical acclaim and was a commercial success. The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. Now, during a recent event, Juhi revealed that many established actors turned down Vicky Donor.

Speaking to AajTak, she said that she was worried while writing Vicky Donor since she wasn't sure that she'd be able to accomplish it. "There was a sense of fear when I wrote Vicky Donor. There was fear whether I could write it. The topic (sperm donation) was such that no one but Shoojit Sircar could have done it. Many established actors said no to Vicky Donor, In a way, it was good as it made us desperate. We got Ayushmann Khurranna, He was desperate (for a film) then and we were too," Juhi stated.

She further shared that sensitivity is gender-neutral, thus the writer's gender is irrelevant. "When I write, it does not matter if I am a man or a woman. Dimag ka ya buddhi ka koi gender nahi hota. Sensitivity does not have a gender. If I am a woman, it does not mean that I will have sensitivity, Just the same way, if there is a man, it does not mean that he will write rashly," she signs off.

Meanwhile, Juhi has written films such as Madras Cafe, Piku, October and Gulabo Sitabo. She even garnered a national award for Piku.

