VIDEO: Shefali Jariwala demonstrates how proning helps to improve oxygen levels in COVID patients

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEFALI JARIWALA Shefali Jariwala demonstrates how proning helps to improve oxygen levels in COVID patients

In India, the second wave of coronavirus is rapidly spreading its wings. As the country grapples with the second wave of COVID-19, celebrities have been trying to raise awareness about dealing with the crisis. Even though the vaccination drive is in full swing, the pandemic continues to affect a huge population. The second wave has left people helpless and in search of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines and injections among other basic medical facilities. Many celebs are are doing their bit to help people around. Actress Shefali Jariwala recently took to her social media to share proning details with her fans.

The actress also shared three medically accepted proning methods to improve oxygenation during the covid. Taking to her Instagram, Shefali shared a video where she shows three medically approved methods of proning and how it can be of great help for some people who are struggling to find an oxygen cylinder.

"If you are a COVID positive patient isolating at home and if your oxygen level is fluctuating and if it is going below 94%, what should you do? You should do proning. Proning is a medically proven, highly recommended technique to improve oxygen levels," Shefali says in the video before demonstrating the technique. The actress also talked about the benefits of proning.

"Proning ! Sleeping in prone positioning can be a good way to stabilize and improve oxygen readings. It is a medically approved self-therapy to boost oxygenation. COVID positive people under home isolation care and those waiting for medical attention with fluctuating SpO2 levels who are having having breathing difficulties will be able to manage their oxygen readings. #covidindia #covid_19 #covidcare #togetherwecan #covidawerness #proning," She captioned the video.

With an increased demand for oxygen supply, it is important to see that such a situation can be averted. In the latest Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Covid-19 released by AIIMS Patna, doctors have stressed that proning can help manage blood oxygen levels. Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Government of India also shared a guide on proning self-care techniques.

For those unversed, proning is a medically accepted position to improves breathing comfort and oxygenation. It is extremely beneficial in COVID-19 patients with compromised breathing comfort, especially during home isolation.

