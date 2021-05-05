Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RADHIKA MADAN Radhika Madan takes first jab of COVID-19 vaccine, urges everyone to register

Actress Radhika Madan informed her fans that she got vaccinated against the Coronavirus on Wednesday. The actress who took the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine, urged all to register for the same. Taking it to her Instagram handle, Radhika shared a picture of herself getting vaccinated at a dispensary. In the caption, she wrote, "One step at a time #Vaccinated".

She further urged everyone to get themselves registered for their shot and while adhering to all the precautions and discipline at the vaccination centres. "Wear double mask, sanitize your hands, maintain distance and don't panic. Don't forget to get a good night's sleep the day before and stay well hydrated #FightCorona," Radhika concluded.

Earlier, Parth Samthaan also posted a video and revealed that he got his dose of the vaccine. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "It’s time to implement the awareness, it’s time to unite and get back our country the way it was by protecting ourselves and our loved ones. Get vaccinated, stay healthy and stay safe. This phase shall pass soon."

Many stars like Salman KhanHema Malini, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan, Satish Shah and others had also received the vaccination shots.

Bollywood actors are constantly striving to create awareness against COVID-19 as well as offering assistance in arranging necessities via their social media. Imparting hope in these unprecedented times, celebrities have united to spread positivity and awareness pleading everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing as well get vaccinated to help eradicate the virus.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Radhika will be next seen in 'Shiddat' and two shows on an OTT platform.

