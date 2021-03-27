VIDEO | Rakhi Sawant suffers wardrobe malfunction before Holi performance

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIGBOSS15___OFFICIAL Rakhi Sawant suffers wardrobe malfunction before Holi performance

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rakhi Sawant is gearing up to set your small screens on fire with her performance during the Holi special episode on Holi. The episode will air on Saturday (March 27). However, just before her performance, Rakhi suffered a wardrobe malfunction. A video is going viral of the actress in which she can be seen complaining that she hasn't even started dancing and her blouse has come undone. In the video, Rakhi can be seen dressed in a pink lehenga and the crew is seen sewing her blouse so that it holds up during the performance.

Rakhi Sawant is heard saying, "Abhi toh ek jhatka bhi nahi maara dekho mera blouse phat gaya. Yeh dekho kaisa dori banaya hai. Abhi safety pin pe kaam chalaun. Dance mein kaise karun? Safety pin pe. What do I do? Mein artist hun na. Apko samajh mein aana chahiya na. Stage pe jaate hain toh aise you know...hum log ko tight ekdum dori vori dena chahiye na."

She further claims that people blame the artist that they want to stir controversy in the name of wardrobe malfunction, however, it is not their fault. She says, "Phir log humko bolte hain hum controversy karte hain. Hum blouse apna todwayenge kya batao? Kaisa hota hai hum artists ke saath. Abhi ek jhatka bhi nahi maara hai ki blouse ki dori toot gayi. Where should I go? Mera pura unit dekho wahan wait kar raha hai. This is tragedy of artist.."

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant had shared pictures from the shoot of the Holi special episode with Monalisa. She wrote, "Log holi par meetha khaate hain par main mila namak woh bhi ishq ke #namakisskka ki team."

Recently, Rakhi Sawant started shooting for a new web-series titled "Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn." The diva posted a clip from the shoot of the web-series on Instagram to inform about the same to her fans. In the video, Rakhi was seen enacting a scene for the cameras. "Shooting for my new series OTT Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn directed by Marukh Mirza," Rakhi captioned the clip.

Details about the series are still under wraps. Rakhi shared that the show is directed by Marukh Mirza.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant made headlines recently when she claimed that Javed Akhtar offered to write her biopic. Later, the legendry lyricist-writer also confirmed Rakhi's claims. Talking about her biopic, Rakhi also said that she would like to have Alia Bhatt play her character in the film.