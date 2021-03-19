VIDEO: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin react to Nikki Tamboli testing positive for COVID-19

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin react to Nikki Tamboli testing positive for COVID-19

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli on Friday took to her social media to announce that she has tested Covid-19 positive. The actress quarantined herself at home and asked those who came in contact with her recently to get tested. Lately, the diva was seen attending many events and catching up with her BB14 co-contestants including Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Reacting to the same, actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin wished for Nikki's speedy recovery.

Aly Goni was spotted by the paparazzi in the city donning a white jogger's suit and black sunglasses. When the photographer asked him about Nikki Tamboli testing COVID19 positive, he said, "haan suna maine.. Get well soon Nikki. I hope K ap theek ho jayo." On the other hand, Jasmin also commented on Nikki's post and wished her a speedy recovery.

Meawhilw, Nikki Tamboli shared, "I have been tested COVID positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor's advice. I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for all your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light. Nikki Tamboli."

Nikki is a popular name in the South Indian film industry. She is known for her roles in films such as "Kanchana 3", "Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu" and "Thippara Meesam". Now that the Salman Khan-hosted show has brought her into the national focus, she hopes to branch out to Bollywood. She has lately been shooting for an upcoming music video where she will share screen space with actor Arradhya Mann.

Also Read: Nikki Tamboli hits back at Jasmin-Aly-Rahul Vaidya's fans, asks 'Yeh bhi paid karwaya hai'