Nikki Tamboli hits back at Jasmin-Aly-Rahul Vaidya's fans, asks 'Yeh bhi paid karwaya hai'

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli was ruling the Twitter trends on Thursday but for all the wrong reasons. The diva was mercilessly trolled after she went candid about BB14 contestants Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya in a conversation with Andy. The actress, who is known for her outspoken nature, expressed her thoughts about the inmates which did not do down well with the fans. Soon after, 'Nikki Tamboli Aukat Me Reh' and 'Aly Sirf Jasmin Ka Hai' started trending on Twitter.

Now, Nikki Tamboli has given a befitting reply to trolls who have been running the trend. She tweeted, "Oh woww! This or that, hate or love, glad to see some people have so much time to talk about me! Hmmmm! Yeh bhi paid Karwaya hai?"

Fans were very upset with Nikki Tamboli for her comments and targeting Rahul Vaidya and Aly-Jasmin. One Twitter user wrote, "She has been dragging Rahul and Disha time and again. She did this when the show was on. She's doing it now bc other than BB what is her relevance anyway? We won't take anymore of her shit. Khairaat mei 3rd position kya mil gayi, aukaat bhul gyi?" Another said, "She needs to stop comparing herself with the guy who has earned all his fans for his real self unlike her who still has to laugh at jokes by someone else's fans as that was her whole BB journey - 1st confirmed mem to just a third wheel."

Meanwhile, Nikki is a popular name in the South Indian film industry. She is known for her roles in films such as "Kanchana 3", "Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu" and "Thippara Meesam". Now that the Salman Khan-hosted show has brought her into the national focus, she hopes to branch out to Bollywood.

She had a tumultuous journey on Bigg Boss, and was evicted midway and later given entry again along with the challengers. "My journey was not at all easy. It was a rollercoaster ride. There were a lot of ups and downs. It was not smooth at all because spending 143 days in the Bigg Boss house meant going crazy," she said.