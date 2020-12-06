Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PUNETIMESONLINE Veteran Marathi actor Ravi Patwardhan dies at 83

Popular Marathi actor Ravi Patwardhan took his last breath on the morning of December 6. The reason behind the sudden demise of the 83 years old actor is being said heart attack. According to a report by Maharashtra Times, the actor was not coming for the shooting and was staying away from the sets as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. The veteran actor is now survived by his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law, daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.

Ravi Patwardhan who was born on September 6, 1937 has been a part of over 150 plays and more than 200 Hindi and Marathi films. He became popular with his role in Marathi TV show Aggabai Sasubai. The director, Ajay Mayekar confirmed the news of his death and poured in condolence as he wrote, "सोम्या...... कोबडीच्या ......... चप्पलचोर कोण बोलणार आता, Jeshtha Abhinete Ravi Patwardhan yanna Bhav Purna Shraddhanjali."

Not just him, but others from the show including Nivedita Saraf, Ashutosh Patki, Girish Oak, and Tejashri Pradhan are shocked over his sudden demise. The actor was seen playing a crucial role in the show. He played the character of Aajoba in Aggabai Sasubai.

Apart from Television shows, he has also been a part of films like Ankush (Hindi), Ashya Asawya Suna (Marathi), Umbartha (Marathi), Tejab (Hindi), Jyotiba Phule (Marathi).

-More Details Awaited