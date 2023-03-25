TV actress Nilu Kohli's husband Harminder Singh Kohli found dead in washroom

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nilu Kohli's husband Harminder Singh Kohli passes away

Popular TV actress Nilu Kohli's husband Harminder Singh died on Friday afternoon. Reportedly, he was found dead inside the washroom. Nilu and Harminder got married in 1986 and had three kids Saheb, Tripti and Sahiba. Hariminder's cremation will take place on Sunday. Only his house help was present in the house when the incident took place. According to TOI, after returning from the Gurdwara, Harminder Singh reportedly went to the bathroom but when he took long and didn't come out, the house help checked for him and found him lying on the floor of the bathroom. He was rushed to the hospital, but couldn't survive.

Nilu Kohli's daughter Sahiba confirmed the news to ETimes, "Yes, it is true. It happened this afternoon. It was a sudden death. The last rites will happen two days from now as my brother is in the Merchant Navy and we are waiting for him. My mom is not in a good condition. She was out for some work when the incident happened." Nilu's close friend Vandana also confirmed the news and told Navbharat Times that the incident took place around 1.30.

Nilu Kohli started her career in 1995 with the TV show Aahat and was also a part of Dil Kya Kare (1999). She appeared in several shows such as Sangam, Mere Angne Mein, Maddam Sir, and Choti Sarrdaarni. She was also seen in Bollywood films including Housefull 2, Hindi Medium and Patiala House. Her last TV show is Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar.

