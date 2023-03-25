Hina Khan shuts down trolls, shares strong message after being judged for her Umrah posts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@REALHINAKHAN Hina Khan's Instagram uploads

A few days ago, TV actress Hina Khan posted some pictures of her first-ever Umrah with her family. Though it was a holy experience for the actress, trolls didn't spare a chance to bombard her comment section with comments full of hatred. Now, she has addressed haters with a strong message in a new Instagram post.

Sharing some more photos of her Mecca visit, Hina penned a long note to shut all the haters. She wrote, "I just can’t can’t can’t believe this is happening.. ok lemme tell you guys.. when I left home I decided to perform three umrah’s in one and a half day, which was practically and physically not possible.. I misjudged, miscalculated, also I didn’t realise I should do Medina first and then Mecca to perform umrah in the holy month of Ramadan.. I did exactly reverse (no complaints though)."

The note further read, "I really enjoyed my time and rozas in Madina sharif.. but some where deep down I was not content, and a bit sad ki mera ek Umrah reh Gaya (I couldn't complete three Umrahs).. also I really wanted to perform umrah in Ramazan especially when you are so close to Mecca sharif…but I decided it’s god's will and I will achieve it next time.. shall come in the month of Ramadan next year for umrah again. Also my flight back home was from Madina and I can’t make my mom travel back and forth since she’s wheel chair bound".

She went on to reveale how a third visit came to be. "But I had no inclination that god had other plans.. yet again this gods sent Farishta ( bless bless bless u, you know who u are) convinced me and we decided to go back to Mecca just for a few hours to perform umrah in Ramadan.. AB ISKO KHUDA KA BULAAWA NAA KAHUN TO KYA KAHUN (What do I call it if not an invitation from God). God is great and all knowing .. pious intent and a humble will to seek can never be dismissed at house of god".

Addressing all the haters she wrote, "And to all those people who have been judging me left right and centre under my religious posts…All I can say is, I am no saint but I truly believe in Neeyat (intentions), kindness and good karma, good deeds.. Baaki aap sab ko apne karma ka khud jawaab dena hai oopar (everyone has to answer for their deeds up above). Spread love. Teesra Umrah Mukammal".

Performing Umrah isn't an obligatory ritual in Muslims, but pilgrims like to perform the pilgrimage during Ramadan. People perform Umrah to cleanse their souls of past sins. In Islam, for women to perform umrah, they should be companied by a family member, also known as mahram. A mahram is a person with whom marriage is considered haram (unlawful). However, a spouse can be a mahram.

This year, the holy month of Ramadan will begin from March 23. Ramadan 2023 will end with Eid-ul-Fitr, which will be celebrated in India on Friday, April 21 or Saturday, April 22, depending on the sighting of the Moon.

