Saturday, March 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note on his mother's 11th death anniversary: 'I never cared what anyone said'

Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note on his mother's 11th death anniversary: 'I never cared what anyone said'

Bollywood's handsome hunk, Arjun Kapoor remembers his mother on her 11th death anniversary. She shared unseen photos and penned a long emotional note.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: March 25, 2023 19:39 IST
Arjun Kapoor
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ARJUNKAPOOR Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post

We all see Arjun Kapoor as a rough and tough personality but inside him, there is a heartbroken son who misses his mother in each second of his life. The handsome hunk of Bollywood has penned an emotional note on his mother Shourie Kapoor's 11th death anniversary. Arjun's each word is tearing hearts and it is that pain that can never be healed. He took to his Instagram handle and shared some unseen photos with his mother.

Sharing the photos he wrote, "I never cared what anyone said or felt cause I always had u In front of me to make me realise who & what I was… 11 years have passed since u became the shield that protects me from beyond but I still wish u were here because in this cruel world today I try & handle all the hate but I really miss ur love which made me deal with everything with a smile on my face & made me a better person a happier person a calmer person perhaps maybe a more alive soul…I’m still this lost child without u Maa… I look for you everywhere cause I’m lost just like I’m this picture but I always believe ur smiling & looking after me somehow just like in this picture…We shall meet someday soon". 

Arjun also shared a photo on his Instagram story. He wrote, "I am nothing but a reflection of you, inside and out. Miss you Mom, Comeback na".

India Tv - Arjun Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ARJUNKAPOORArjun Kapoor's Instagram story

Fans and friends extended their support to the actor. Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Rakulpreet, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others dropped heart emojis on the post. One of the fans wrote, "I m sure your mom must be proud of you wherever she is….u r an amazing person ..u have so much respect for women which can be easily seen in your behaviour in the interviews and almost all celebrity speaks nice thing about you…the way you are handling your relationship has become a landmark already…no one can take mom’s place".

For the unversed, Mona passed away, a few months before the release of Arjun's on-screen debut film Ishaqzaade. She was battling cancer and died in March 2012. As a film producer, her popular films were Sheesha and Farishtay. On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. Kapoor will next be seen in The Ladykiller with Bhumi Pednekar. 

Related Stories
Kuttey OTT release: Know when & where to watch Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu's thriller movie

Kuttey OTT release: Know when & where to watch Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu's thriller movie

Arjun Kapoor pens heartfelt note for Satish Kaushik: 'I lost a part of my childhood today'

Arjun Kapoor pens heartfelt note for Satish Kaushik: 'I lost a part of my childhood today'

'Mrs Chatterjee’ Rani Mukerji poses and pouts with ‘Anmol Ratan’ Ranveer Singh & Arjun Kapoor

'Mrs Chatterjee’ Rani Mukerji poses and pouts with ‘Anmol Ratan’ Ranveer Singh & Arjun Kapoor

 

Also Read: Hina Khan shuts down trolls, shares strong message after being judged for her Umrah posts

Also Read: Anushka Sharma's reaction to being called 'Mrs Kohli' on red carpet is cute. Watch Video

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News