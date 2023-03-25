Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note on his mother's 11th death anniversary: 'I never cared what anyone said'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ARJUNKAPOOR Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post

We all see Arjun Kapoor as a rough and tough personality but inside him, there is a heartbroken son who misses his mother in each second of his life. The handsome hunk of Bollywood has penned an emotional note on his mother Shourie Kapoor's 11th death anniversary. Arjun's each word is tearing hearts and it is that pain that can never be healed. He took to his Instagram handle and shared some unseen photos with his mother.

Sharing the photos he wrote, "I never cared what anyone said or felt cause I always had u In front of me to make me realise who & what I was… 11 years have passed since u became the shield that protects me from beyond but I still wish u were here because in this cruel world today I try & handle all the hate but I really miss ur love which made me deal with everything with a smile on my face & made me a better person a happier person a calmer person perhaps maybe a more alive soul…I’m still this lost child without u Maa… I look for you everywhere cause I’m lost just like I’m this picture but I always believe ur smiling & looking after me somehow just like in this picture…We shall meet someday soon".

Arjun also shared a photo on his Instagram story. He wrote, "I am nothing but a reflection of you, inside and out. Miss you Mom, Comeback na".

Fans and friends extended their support to the actor. Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Rakulpreet, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others dropped heart emojis on the post. One of the fans wrote, "I m sure your mom must be proud of you wherever she is….u r an amazing person ..u have so much respect for women which can be easily seen in your behaviour in the interviews and almost all celebrity speaks nice thing about you…the way you are handling your relationship has become a landmark already…no one can take mom’s place".

For the unversed, Mona passed away, a few months before the release of Arjun's on-screen debut film Ishaqzaade. She was battling cancer and died in March 2012. As a film producer, her popular films were Sheesha and Farishtay. On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. Kapoor will next be seen in The Ladykiller with Bhumi Pednekar.

