TV actress Jasmin Bhasin opens about entering Bigg Boss: I cannot be manipulative and diplomatic

TV actress Jasmin Bhasin turned many heads when he made a couple of appearances in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. The diva entered as guest in the show but viewers loved her presence and have been wanting to see her participate in the next season of Salman Khan's show. However, Jasmin feels that she is not made for Bigg Boss. Opening up about participating in the show, the actress told her fans in a LIVE Instagram session that they never see her as a contestant as it is too much mental pressure for her.

Jasmin Bhasin said, “Honestly, as a contestant, I don't think I will ever be there. My problem is I cannot be manipulative and diplomatic. And to survive on a show like BB, you have to be very smart. I cannot put so much pressure on my mind. It will be a mental pressure on me.”

Jasmin's appearances in BB13 and her camaraderie with Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla impressed the viewers a lot. The actress even supported him in the show by asking him to tone down his voice and not react to Rashami's allegations in an aggressive way.

Fans were also eager to know if Jasmin has seen Sidharth Shukla's new song Bhula Dunga with Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif Shehnaaz Guill. To this Jamin revealed that she saw the song even before it launched and loved their chemistry. The actress also complimented Shehnaaz and said that the innocence on her face is beautiful.

On the other hand, Jasmin also reacted to her dating rumours with choreographer Punit Pathak. She said, “Listen, guys, thank you for so much love that every male friend you see and pair me up with. Punit and I look good with each other, but the fact is that I look good with everyone. I am young and I am single. You can pair me up with anybody but that's not a nice thing to do. I should also be comfortable to make male friends.”

