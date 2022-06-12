Tom & Jerry to Doraemon, 5 cartoons to get obsessed with, now and forever!

The 90s were a golden period, and amongst the many things that we miss, what has perennially stuck with us has been the amazing cartoon shows. And not like, we have let go of the love for our favourite cartoon shows. As adults are simply grown-up children, here’s a list of 5 cartoons that you can watch all the time!
1. SpongeBob SquarePants
Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants! This show has always been an absolute favourite and we can say this, there has never been another kid's show like this! Do you know why? Because this is loved by kids and adults alike! And let’s not forget how SpongeBob churns out joke after joke, making kids and parents laugh their heads off!
2. The Smurfs
Who doesn’t love the small, blue, humanoid creatures living in mushroom-shaped houses in the forest? The Smurfs has become a cultural phenomenon and has now made its debut on Indian television with The Smurfs on Sonic Some of the world's most popular family series can be enjoyed on Nickelodeon. Watch the iconic gang with their magic every Monday to Friday at 11:30 AM only on Sonic!
3. Tom & Jerry
With their slapstick comedy and non-stop chases, the duo has enthralled kids and adults for decades! The classic show is all about a cat named Tom and a mouse named Jerry and the never-ending pursuit of the former to catch the latter!
4. The Powerpuff Girls
Who can forget the original harbingers of girl power? Blossom, the red-haired, level-headed leader of the Powerpuff Girls, the charming, blonde, and often underestimated Bubbles, and the quick-tempered, black-haired Buttercup the protectors of the fictitious metropolis Townville. And don’t forget Mojo Jojo, who is the girls' most dangerous nemesis!
5. Doraemon
You can watch Doraemon no matter how old you are, period. The story is all about the adorable blue time-traveling robot cat and the good-hearted but lazy/sneaky 10-year-old Nobita Nobi. The show is beyond mind and logic and is a classic watch!
We are sure this list must have taken you down memory lane! Which one is your favourite?