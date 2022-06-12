Follow us on Tom & Jerry to Doraemon, 5 cartoons to get obsessed with, now and forever!

The 90s were a golden period, and amongst the many things that we miss, what has perennially stuck with us has been the amazing cartoon shows. And not like, we have let go of the love for our favourite cartoon shows. As adults are simply grown-up children, here’s a list of 5 cartoons that you can watch all the time!

1. SpongeBob SquarePants

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants! This show has always been an absolute favourite and we can say this, there has never been another kid's show like this! Do you know why? Because this is loved by kids and adults alike! And let’s not forget how SpongeBob churns out joke after joke, making kids and parents laugh their heads off!