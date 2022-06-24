TMKOC: Neha Mehta aka Anjali Bhabhi claims she is yet to receive her dues, says 'want my money'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANJALI__.BHABHI Neha Mehta aka Anjali Bhabhi

Neha Mehta had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the most popular sitcoms on Indian Television, two years ago in 2020. She played the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta for 12 years before she bid adieu to the show. The actress, fondly called Anjali Bhabhi was replaced by Sunayana Fozdar. Neha, who was paired with Shailesh Lodha (Tarak Mehta) in the show, revealed that she is yet to receive her pending dues.

Talking about her not being paid, Neha told ETIMES, "I acted in Taarak Mehta as Anjali for 12 years before quitting in 2020. The last six months' money is pending. After I quit the show, I called them a few times regarding my pending dues. I don't like complaining... hopefully, there will be a solution soon and I will get my hard-earned money."

Post Taarak Mehta, Neha has not worked on any TV show. She said, "I am waiting for good offers. TV is a great medium and it has given me a lot. But, I did not want to jump on to another show soon after acting in on for 12 years. I am also focussing on new concepts and working on my own production house. I hope to start work on a web show soon." ALSO READ: TMKOC: Dilip Joshi misses Disha Vakani aka Dayaben, talks about on-screen chemistry with Babita Ji

Shailesh Lodha quitting TMKOC

Even Shailesh Lodha is also rumoured to have quit the show. Last month in May, it was reported that Lodha is exiting TMKOC as he is not able to explore other opportunities coming his way because of the show and he turned down many of them. But he didn't want to waste his time any further and say 'no' to any new offer coming his way. Soon after, he announced being a part of a show called 'Waah Bhai Waah'. He also began shooting for it. Rakhi Vijan DENIES playing Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, says 'the news...

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

First aired on July 28, 2008, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the popular sitcoms that deals with societal issues. The show stars Dilip Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi. It is one of the longest-running episodic shows. The story revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.