The Khatra Khatra Show: Pratik Sehajpal-Umar Riaz impress Munmun Dutta with sizzling moves | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Pratik Sehajpal, Munmun Dutta and Umar Riaz

Bigg Boss 15's handsome 'Mundas' Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz enjoy a massive fan following. The duo will soon be seen in the Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Pratik and Umar, who never miss a chance to show off their chiseled body and well-defined abs, tried to 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Munmun Dutta with their sizzling moves. In a recent promo of the episode, Pratik and Umar are seen competing against each other as they have to woo Dutta.

The promo video opens with Bharti asking who will be able to impress Munmun. Then Haarsh adds, "For the first time after Bigg Boss on television, Pratik vs Umar." As the duo starts to remove their clothes, Munmun Dutta is seen hiding her face and closing her eyes. Well, they surely set the temperature soaring by flaunting their abs. If going shirtless was not enough, Pratik starts to take off his pants.

Dropping the clip, the channel wrote, "Stage par badhegi garmi jab saath aayenge handsome hunks, Umar aur Pratik (The temperature is set to soar as handsome hunks, Umar and Pratik will come together)."

The upcoming episode of the show will have Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Nikki Tamboli, Punit Pathak, and others join Bharti and Haarsh. Also Read: The Khatra Khatra Show: Did Nikki Tamboli just reveal her desire to marry Pratik Sehajpal?

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's 'The Khatra Khatra Show,' will witness big TV actors participating in the most hilarious and fun but challenging tasks. With never-seen-before dares, pranks, and games the show promises to make the audience laugh until their eyes start tearing up.