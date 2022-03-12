Follow us on Image Source : PR The Khatra Khatra Show: Did Nikki Tamboli just reveal her desire to marry Pratik Sehajpal?

India’s most loved couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa along with ace director, film producer, and choreographer – Farah Khan as they gear up to rule OTT platforms with comedy game show, 'The Khatra Khatra Show.' Premiering on March 13, the high-voltage celebrity drama show will witness big TV actors participating in the most hilarious and fun but challenging tasks. With never-seen-before dares, pranks, and games the show promises to make the audience laugh until their eyes start tearing up. The much-anticipated show will witness Nikki Tamboli, Pratik Sehajpal and Punit Pathak as the first few celebrities to participate in fun challenges.

During a segment - ‘The Puppet Date’ that was set for Nikki and Pratik, Nikki revealed her desire to marry Pratik Sehajpal…. Interesting isn’t it… Read to find out more! As part of the segment, Nikki and Pratik were tied to a string which was controlled by the puppet master Harsh and Bharti which was super hilarious and messy at the same time.

After the date, Bharti asked Nikki if she would like to go on a second date with Pratik? To which Nikki replied, “I don’t just want to go on a date with Pratik, I want to marry him.” After hearing Niki’s proposal, Bharti asked Pratik – What’s your answer to Niki’s proposal… to which Pratik replied – “Mmmm…?”

The first episode will see a special segment ‘Farah Ka Challenge’ where users can perform challenges given by Farah and submit the videos. The show will also feature some other fun interactive segments such as Farah Ke Funkaar, Demand Pe Remand, India Ki Fatkaar, Anari No. 1 and Khatra Fun Meter amongst others through which audiences can choose games to be performed by contestants, give punishments, rate episodes and much more.

Joining the Khatrawagon, Farah Khan said, "Being a fan of Bharti and Haarsh’s style of humour myself, I’m extremely elated to team up with them for The Khatra Khatra Show. As the show’s Friday Special host, I am eagerly waiting to put the country’s beloved celebrities through challenging tasks. It’s going to be a huge surprise to all their fans. The show will reveal the off-screen candid side of actors through fascinating games and fun punishments."

Elaborating further, Haarsh Limbachiyaa said, "The Khatra Khatra Show has been a great creative journey for me. You can take the fun factor a step forward by creating various thrilling games, just to make sure that the contestants don’t have it easy. While it will be hilarious for the audiences and us alike, it surely won’t be easy on the contestants (laughs). Also, what better platform than Voot to bring this fun and unique show for our viewers!"

"The format of this show is very different from the traditional ones. We had to channelise the creativity within us to curate the tasks for the contestants. But surely this is the most fun I am having as a host, punishing people through fun tasks and challenges. I hope audiences shower love on this show as they always have on us and we promise to keep entertaining them and making them laugh," Bharti Singh concluded.