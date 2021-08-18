Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUDESH LEHRI The Kapil Sharma Show: Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha bless Sudesh Lehri ahead episode

One of the much-loved shows of the small screen is here. The Kapil Sharma Show show went off-air when the host and comedian Kapil Sharma decided to take some time off for his family. Well now, the makers have announced the new season which will soon be hitting your television screens and the promos of the same have already increased the excitement of the fans. The show is all set to be back with a bang this weekend (August 21) onwards. Featuring comedian Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and others, the show is undoubtedly loved by all.

Kapil Sharma and his team recently shot with veteran superstars Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha. Sudesh Lehri, who join Kapil’s cast in the latest season, feels blessed to get an opportunity to work with them. Taking to his social media handle, Sudesh dropped a pic from the sets, where he be seen sitting on the floor with the actors behind him, putting their hands on his shoulder. For the caption, Sudesh simply wrote, "Inka aashirwad mil gya, aur kya chahiye."

Take a look:

Earlier, a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot was shared by Krushna Abhishek. In the video, Krushna can be seen picking fun at Sudesh Lehri. He also expressed his happiness to have Sudesh on the show. In the video, Krushna said, "Aaj humara pehla din hai Kapil Sharma Show ka (Today was our first day of The Kapil Sharma Show) and I am so, so happy. Dil se main itna khush hoon ki aaj Sudesh ji itna badhiya kiya aapne. Sudesh ji ki aaj first entry thi show pe, he has done wonders."

"Pyaar-vyaar nahi hai, paise bhi udhaar diye hai. Aaj mujhe confidence hua hai ki mera ₹1 crore mujhe wapas mil jayega," Krushna joked, leaving Sudesh in splits.

Meanwhile, the show went off air earlier this year when Kapil decided to take a break for his wife Ginni Chatrath, their daughter Anayra and their newborn son Trishaan.

