TKSS: Krushna Abhishek pulls Sudesh Lehri's leg, jokes about ₹1 crore loan as they begin shoot | WATCH

TKSS: Krushna Abhishek pokes fun at Sudesh Lehri, jokes about ₹1 crore loan as they begin shoot | WATCH

As The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return back on screens from Sunday, a behind the scenes video from the shoot was shared by Krushna Abhishek. In the video, Krushna can be seen picking fun at Sudesh Lehri. He also expressed his happiness to have Sudesh on the show.

In the video, Krushna said, "Aaj humara pehla din hai Kapil Sharma Show ka (Today was our first day of The Kapil Sharma Show) and I am so, so happy. Dil se main itna khush hoon ki aaj Sudesh ji itna badhiya kiya aapne. Sudesh ji ki aaj first entry thi show pe, he has done wonders."

“Pyaar-vyaar nahi hai, paise bhi udhaar diye hai. Aaj mujhe confidence hua hai ki mera ₹1 crore mujhe wapas mil jayega," Krushna joked, leaving Sudesh in splits.

Krushna and Sudesh are very close friends in real life. The duo has been working together for more than a decade now. They have shared screen space in shows such as Comedy Circus and Comedy Nights Bachao.

Sudesh also took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes video with Bharti Singh.

Later, Kapil Sharma also shared a picture of Akshay Kumar who is going to be the first guest on the show. He came to promote his upcoming film BellBottom. In the picture, Akshay can be seen touching Kapil's feet “Suprasiddh film abhineta Shri Akshay Kumar apni nayi film #bellbottom ke liye aashirvaad lete hue (Famous film actor Mr Akshay Kumar seeking my blessings for his upcoming film #bellbottom),” he quipped.

The show went off air earlier this year when Kapil decided to take a break for his wife Ginni Chatrath, their daughter Anayra and their newborn son Trishaan. The new season of the show will feature Kapil Sharma with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Archana Puran Singh and Sudesh Lehri.

