Daler Mehndi turns chef for Kapil Sharma, Mika Singh and they can't stop drooling over it; watch video

Comedian Kapil Sharma and rapper Mika Singh received a lavish feast from singer Daler Mehndi and his son Gurdeep as they prepared some delicious food for the duo. Mika took to Instagram and shared a video of them enjoying the meal. He used the song Hum Hain Aur Unki Khushi Hai in the background.

Mika captioned the post, "Having a yummy homemade with @dalermehndikingofpop, @kapilsharma, @gurdeepmehndi. #Aajkiparty @dalermehndikingofpop se thank you @gurdeepmehndi for amazing food."

In the video, they can be sitting and talking while eating and Kapil Sharma enters the room after getting a glass for himself. The singers and comedian seem to be having fun.

Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh share a special bond and in 2019, Mika also graced The Kapil Sharma Show, with Daler Mehndi. Jasbir Jassi and Hans Raj Hans.

For the unversed, The Kapil Sharma show will be returning with a new season next month. Makers recently treated his fans with exciting news as he shared the first promo of a new season. Featuring Kapil Sharma with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Archana Puran Singh and Sudesh Lehri, the promo is well received by the fans and they cannot keep calm. It was captioned, "The wait is over, kyunki @kapilsharma lekar aa rahe hain aapka laughter ka weekly dose. Aa raha hai aapka favorite, #TheKapilSharmaShow jald hi, sirf Sony par."

In the promo videos, Sumona Chakravarti was found missing. She even shared a cryptic post on Instagram after being left out. Her Instagram story talks about the "horrible feeling" about "leaving a situation." It read: "You will never know if something is meant for you if you don't give it a proper chance. Whether it's a relationship, a new job, a new city, or a new experience, throw yourself into it completely and don't hold back. If it doesn't work out then it probably wasn't meant for you and you'll walk away without regret, knowing that you put your whole heart into it."

"That's all you can ever do. It's a horrible feeling leaving a situation knowing that you should have and could have done more. So find the courage to take that chance, find the inspiration to make your next move, and once you do, pour your heart into it and don't look back."